Palmyra News, 9-17

Please be careful entering Highway 2 from any side road. The traffic on the highway doesn’t slow down, nor do they move over. If there are emergency vehicles on the move or at an emergency site along the roads, please move over or stop (depending upon what road you are on), and definitely slow down. I’ve witnessed some vehicles not being careful. Lives are at risk, they have families at home waiting for them. Remember our local Fire and Rescue Departments are made up of volunteers, and without them we would have nothing close and timely to any emergency. Let’s keep everybody safe.

Congratulations to the Homecoming King Andrew and Queen Lillian! Congratulations to the football team for winning the homecoming game.

Good Luck to all the athletes this week at their events. This week is very busy for all the teams.

Organizations

Palmyra Presbyterian Church

Pastor Steve Piper presented Dominic with his Bible at the first Bible Memory meeting. Bible Memory is for youth 3rd through 6th grades. The activities include discussing and ‘memorizing’ Bible verses, playing games or making crafts, but most enjoyed eating snacks. If your child is interested, please contact Pastor Steve or Denise Knutson.