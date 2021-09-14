Blood drive scheduled at Syracuse

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

A blood drive is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 11:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the Syracuse United Methodist Church at 560 6th Street.

Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience.

The American Red Cross recommends getting a good night’s sleep, drinking an extra 16 ounces of water, eating iron-rich foods to maintain a healthy iron level and consuming a low-fat meal before donating.

Donating blood is an easy way to help others and only takes about an hour. The Red Cross encourages donors to give blood every time they are eligible – every 56 days for whole blood donations and every 112 days for double red cell donations.