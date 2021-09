Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Asher Dean Rowe born on Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. weighing 8 lbs 13 ozs and 20.25 inches. Parents are Derek and Emily (Becker) Rowe. Sibling: Dake Rowe (1). Grandparents are Randy and Ginger Rowe Syracuse. Dean and Ruth Becker Vermillion, S.D.