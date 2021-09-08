Fass Family Benefit set for Sunday

A benefit event in support of Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department Chief Eric Fass is set for Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 8 p.m. in Syracuse.

Registration for a Rural Route Poker Run begins at 12 p.m. with the poker run starting at 1 p.m. Sign up will be at the Frontier Coop Rail Site Building at 3176 K Road. The registration fee for the event is $20.

All vehicles are welcome at the poker run, from tractors, to ATVs, UTVs, cars and trucks. Hayrack rides will be available for folks who would like to participate but not drive a vehicle.

The rural route involves stops at sites to pick up cards and build a poker hand. At the end of the event, the participant with the best poker hand wins a split-the-pot prize. Route maps will be available at check in and the route will end back at 3176 K Road.

A free-will donation meal ($10 per plate suggested) will be served by Orchard Hill BBQ beginning at 4 p.m. Door prizes will be available. Silent and live auctions will be conducted. Silent auction tables begin closing at 6 p.m. Car pooling to the event is encouraged.

All proceeds will go to help the Fass family.

Those who would like to make a donation to the family can do so by mailing or dropping off a check at Countryside Bank at 976 11th St., Syracuse, NE 68446. Make checks payable to Fass Family Benefit.

Eric Fass is a devoted husband and father to three children. He works hard as a farmer and small business owner while also serving as Chief of the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department. In late July, Eric sustained a life-threatening head injury in a livestock accident. Donations are being sought to help the Fass family through Eric’s long road to recovery and rehabilitation.

For ongoing updates, visit www.caringbridge.org/visit/fassfamilyupdates.