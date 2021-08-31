Unadilla News, 9-3

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

9-4, Library closed

9-6, Village Office closed for Holiday

9-8, Village Board mtg.

9-9, Library Open 5-7 p.m.

Will have the results of the Groundhog Golf Tournament soon, along with photos. This I know for sure: Rob Gerweck, Marcus Wilhelm, and Bob Wilhelm finished in 3rd place in the 3rd flight. It’s reported a good time was had by all and the food was awesome, as usual!

When you stay home most of the time, you miss a lot of news! Get well wishes to all those who have been ill or in the hospital. Be safe everyone!

Wow! Jon and Ashley have certainly changed the look of their property. Nice job kids!

Sad to report the passing of former resident, Linda (Pickerill) Amstutz of Minden. She was the wife of Gordon, daughter of Vern & Phyllis Pickerill, and a member of SHS Class of 1969. She will be laid to rest in the Minden Cemetery. Our condolences to all of her family.

Please fly an American flag of any size on Saturday, September 11, Patriot Day. Honor those who lost their lives, their families, and those who are still fighting today, at home and abroad, to preserve our freedom.

The Village is still looking for a person to help with maintenance.

Happy Birthday to Allen Emerson on 9-3, Emma Porter on 9-6, Christie Brehm, Lori Boone, and Cheryl Bohling on 9-7, Tom Lewis and David Maloy on 9-8, and Rod Vodicka on 9-9. Happy Anniversary to us on 9-3 and to Roger & Carolyn Kastens on 9-6.

Friday, 9-2-1921, The Otoe Union: Paul Watts was the new owner of the city meat market; previous owners were O.G. and Holley Stoner. “Mrs. Taylor Graham says her old man will never get too old to play baseball, but when it comes to turning the washing machine, that’s a different story!”