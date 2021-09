By Wendy Werner

2021-2022 Royalty announced Saturday, Aug. 28, at a program at the Fair Center kicking off GermanFest, a day long celebration in Syracuse. King and Queen are Loren and Andrea Stubbendick; Burgermeister is Brent Teten; Lil Miss is Reagan McIntosh and Lil Meister is Liam Shanks. Watch for a complete run down of the GermanFest action in the next issue of the Syracuse Journal-Democrat.