FBLA members place at Nationals

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Eleven Syracuse Future Business Leaders of America members competed in the virtual National Leadership Conference this summer. There were over 10,000 members participating in the national event. During the month of June, Syracuse qualifiers prepared and competed in their events and at the end of the month they participated in on-line leadership activities and workshops. The conference ended with a two-part live video Awards Ceremony and winners received their trophies in the mail.

Placing in the Top 10 and receiving national recognition from Syracuse were Liz Hidalgo, who placed 6th in the Database Design and Application computer event. Placing 8th in the Business Financial Plan event was the team of Halle Wilhelm, Kaytlin Danner and Cole Watlers. They prepared a 15-page plan on a school-based business and recorded a seven-minute presentation about the plan.

Teja Farley received the America level of the Business Achievement Awards which is the highest level a member can achieve. The Syracuse Chapter received the Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit. The chapter was also recognized for achieving the Chapter Challenge by completing Super Sweeps, Non-Stop November and Action Awareness activities during the 2020-2021 membership year.

Also competing but not placing in the top 10 were Teja Farley and Madison Kreifels in the Job Interview competition. Each submitted a resume and application letter and then did a one-on-one Zoom based interview with a judge. Genevieve Bennett and Mia Ortiz participated in the Web Design event. They created a web site and did a live on-line presentation with an event judge. Kayden DeGolyer and Ayva Swift took an objective test and a production test in Word Processing. In Database Design and Application, Burk Farley took an objective and production test.