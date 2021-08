Syracuse Journal-Democrat

5469347001 Weather

Below are weather observations for the past week by Donald L. Sweat of Syracuse.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: High, 90; Low, 63

Wednesday, Aug. 18: High 88; Low, 66

Thursday, Aug. 19: High, 88; Low, 67. Precip., 0.05

Friday, Aug. 20: High, 89; Low, 70. Precip., 0.03

Saturday, Aug. 21: High, 79; Low, 63

Sunday, Aug. 22: High, 87; Low, 55

Monday, Aug. 23: High, 96; Low, 55

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Low, 54.