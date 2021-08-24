Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Hall of Fame

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The S-Club Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducting new members again this year. Last year there were no inductions due to COVID-19. S-D-A looks forward to again celebrating deserving athletes and honoring the tradition of Rocket athletics.

The public is invited to consider submitting a nomination for consideration by the HOF committee. The nominations are due by Oct. 11, 2021. Submissions are to be made to Justin Royal, Athletic Director. at the high school office. Nominations forms can be picked up in the high school office. Some of the characteristics of a HOF caliber athlete would include, but are not limited to:

-Excelled in Multiple Sports -School/State Record Holder -All State Recognition

-State Champion/Qualifier

Current HOF Members:

2018: Rich Ziegler, Lyle Nannen, 1954 Rocket Boys Basketball Team

2019: Ron Wagner, Darin Lintner, 1985 Rocket Girls Track Team, Jeff Nannen 2020: Roger Witt, 1959-1960 Rocket Boys Basketball Teams, Linda Janssen