Syracuse Bible Church Awana signups Sept. 1

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Awana at Syracuse Bible Church will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1, with a registration night starting at 6:45 p.m. at Williams Park by the picnic shelter.

Awana leaders will serve hotdogs that night so you will not need to feed the kids. This is your night to get a registration, fill it out, and pay the fees.

Club will start the following week with Cubbies on Sept. 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 8, starting at 6:45 for the Sparks and T&T.

The church is located at 100 Parker Dr. Find the church on Facebook for more information.