Red Cross Bloodmobile visits Avoca

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Red Cross Bloodmobile was in Avoca on Monday, Aug. 16, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Avoca Town Hall.

Joan Meyer called for appointments and registered the donors. Dionne Cottle and Sallie Emshoff took care of the canteen. Excel Specialty Products donated the meat for the sandwiches. North Branch Lutheran Church furnished the rest of the lunch.

Those coming to donate were: John Groathouse, Paula Brammier, Jo Snyder, Joanne Boardman, Bill Meyer, Sheila Shramek, Connie Eidenmiller, Cris Noerrlinger, Dale Haveman, Tracy Morton, Tom Meyer, Dionne Cottle, Mary Wise, Sharon Nielsen, David Morton, Kenneth Halverson, Theresa Campbell, Cindy Elseman, Dale Beckmann, Cass Crook, Jane Rhodes, Ronald Schweitzer, Shelly Wilson, T.J. Goepfert, Kaylea Geiser, and Amanda Geiser.

Connie Eidenmiller was a 13-gallon donor. Ronald Schweitzer was a 2-gallon donor.

Thanks to all who took time out of their busy schedules to donate blood and save a life. The co-chairmen were appreciative of everyone who helped in any way to make this a successful drive.

The next Bloodmobile visit will be Monday, Dec. 6.