Palmyra News, 8-27

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

It’s going to be another HOT week, please check on your elderly and young families. Keep drinkable water handy at all times.

We’ve had so many heartbreaks this past week with the passing of Ethel, Peggy, and Connie. Please pray for comfort for their families and friends.

Several athletic events are starting this week. Good Luck and safety to the athletes! Please, as the audience, observe whatever safety regulations are being requested by the various venues. Go Big Blue!

Organizations

Palmyra Senior Diners

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer, Site Manager

Our Palmyra Senior Diners have enjoyed the vegetables and fruits that have been shared with them at the senior center. They have been YUMMY!! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!

Palmyra Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star #257

Palmyra Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star #257 met August 10th, with guests Grand Adah (Gloria Gurern), and Worthy Grand Patron (David Wetrosky). The members of the Chapter enjoyed pizza and root beer floats prior to their business meeting.