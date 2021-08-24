Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca, Nebraska will be streaming a "Playford English Country Dance Tunes Workshop” for folks who play violin/fiddle, viola, cello, bass, mandolin, soprano recorder, and alto recorder. The workshops will be on Tuesday, October 26, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM (CT) and Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (CT).

During these workshops we will play and discuss tunes from the Greenblatt & Seay publication, “Playford English Country Dance Tunes for Two” . This curated collection contains 37 tunes from John Playford's “The English Dancing Master”, which was published in 1651. Different tunes will be played at each session.

" As is typical of Deborah Greenblatt’s work, the arrangements of pleasing tunes are well done and accessible to a diverse audience of recorder players. ...Victor Eijkhout American Recorder, Fall 2020

For more information, and to register: https://www.greenblattandseay.com/workshops_playford.shtml