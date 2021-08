Wendy Werner

Students at Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca gathered last week to mark and celebrate the beginning of fall activities at the school for the 2021-22 school year. Softball was the first sport to get underway at S-D-A. Other sports include golf, cross country, volleyball and football. In addition to marking the beginning of fall, the kick off event was also an opportunity to recognize the high school seniors participating in fall activities this year.