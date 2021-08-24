Beautification plan moves forward at Syracuse

Wendy Werner

A plan to beautify and enhance the green space at the corner of 6th and Midland Streets is moving forward.

The Sixth Street Community Garden Committee and the City of Syracuse worked together to design and fund the project. The city has committed to investing up to $15,000 in the project whose total cost is estimated at $35,000. Donations are being sought to cover the difference.

The site will include a 30’ concrete circle in the middle of the property with a pergola donated by United Methodist Church centered on it. Plans also include a pollinator garden, bronze sculpture, a permanent Tannenbaum tree, solar lighting, 3-piece public bistro table and chair sets, flag stone paths, and a community garden sign. The committee said they are excited to get started on this community improvement project. Concrete is expected to be poured and trees and shrubs planted yet this fall.

Donations can be sent to: The Syracuse Foundation, P.O. Box 41, Syracuse, NE, 68446. When making a donation, please indicate in the memo section that it’s for the Sixth Street Community Garden. Questions can be directed to Elaine Zahn at 402.269.2827. Donors will be recognized on a garden sign and plaques will be placed on commemorative items

The lot was acquired by the city in 2015 in order to address the house on the lot that was in disrepair. The house was demolished. Initial plans for the Sixth Street Community Garden were approved by the City Council on July 14th.

Committee members are Colleen Christensen[WW1] , Brianne Wilhelm, Elaine Zahn, Julie Zahn and Terry Zimmers.