Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Otoe County 4-H members participated in the 2021 Cass County 4-H Livestock Judging Contest at the Cass County Fair in Weeping Water.

4-H members judged seven classes of livestock, answered three sets of questions and gave three sets of oral reasons, said Erin Steinhoff, 4-H Extension Assistant.

The livestock judged were market and breeding beef, swine, sheep and goats.

Jacob Wood of Palmyra was named Otoe County Senior Division Grand Champion.

Diego Velazco of Syracuse was the Otoe County Intermediate Division Grand Champion and Sydney Wood was the Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Division for Otoe County.

Each contestant and the ribbon they received are listed below.

Purple: Diego Velazco of Syracuse; Jacob Wood, Madeline Wood, and Sydney Wood of Palmyra.

Blue: Makenna Crook of Talmage; Ryan Damme of Syracuse; and Aiden Velazco of Syracuse.

Clover Kid: Caden Griepenstroh of Talmage; and Elliot Johnson of Unadilla.