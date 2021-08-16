Unadilla News, 8-20

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

8-21, Library Open, 9 – 11 a.m.

8-26, Library Open, 5 – 7 p.m.

Natalie Schneider, an amazing and talented young woman, will be competing in the Tokyo Paralympic Olympics. She trains at the Unadilla Community Center gym. For more information and a complete schedule, check out the Unadilla Bill Facebook page! Thanks for sharing Corinne Zahn!

Looking for a little trip to some different scenery? How about the Humboldt Cancer Garden? What a hidden treasure and some changes and additions have been made since last year. Well planned and well kept, it honors so many folks who have struggled with or lost their lives to cancer. It provides shelters for quiet reflection or conversations, will worth the price of a tank of gas.

It’s that time of year again! The Unadilla Methodist Church will be holding their ice cream social on Sunday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, pies, desserts, and of course, homemade ice cream! You decide how much it’s worth by your free will donation. And this year, you can call ahead at 828-3855 and they will have your order ready for pickup.

Take a up 10th street from “I” street and you will see we have another new house being built! Can’t wait to see the finished product!

Happy Birthday to Tom Rodaway on 8-20, Burton Brandt and Leland Carmichael on 8-21, Tom Block, Jane Lewis and Avery Stevenson on 8-14, and Devon Luff, Russ Bryan, Summer Wardyn on 8-25. Happy Anniversary to Craig & Chris Kimbell on 8-22, Bob & Marcia Bryan on 8-23, and Randy & Rheeta Baker on 8-25.

Friday, 8-19-1921, The Otoe Union: “A nineteen-inch catfish was caught in the Nemaha River by one of George Rose’s students.” Judge Carper raised a cucumber that weighed 4 ½ lbs., was 14” long, and 13” in circumference. A postmasters examination was to be given for those applying for the job in Syracuse and Unadilla.