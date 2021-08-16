Syracuse Senior Center Menu

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The August senior lunch menu is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 23: Pork chop, scalloped potatoes, seasoned carrots, applesauce.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Hamburger on bun, baked beans, macaroni salad, watermelon.

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruited gelatin.

Thursday, Aug. 26: BBQ pork riblet, cheesy potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges.

Friday, Aug. 27: Chicken tenders, potato wedges, lettuce salad, grapes.

Menu is subject to change. All meals include low-fat or fat-free milk, assorted fruit, whole grain bread, and margarine.

Call 402-873-1525 in Nebraska City or 402-269-2957 in Syracuse for more information.