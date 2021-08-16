Palmyra News, 8-20

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Looking at all the photos on facebook, y’all had a great time at a certain concert.

School has started because all the fundraisers are in full swing. If you can support the youth that ask for your help, please do so. Sometimes you can donate cash to the cause without purchasing the item being sold.

Dr. Gary Arthur Thomson

It is with great sadness that we announce that Dr. Gary Arthur Thomson, 85, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2021. Married to his loving partner Jeanette Kroese Thomson for 64 years; father to Kim Thomson (Nigel Dove) of Montreal, Shannon Thomson (Charles Ellison) of Montreal, Jill Thomson (Bruce Wright) of Edmonton, and Dawn Thomson (John Nugent) Rochester NY; Grandfather to Calla Wright, Griffin Wright, Jess Nugent, Sionna Ellison, Maya Wright, and Amelia Nugent; son of Arthur and Verna (Wall) Thomson, and brother to Milton and Lorraine Thomson.

He was born in Lincoln, NE in 1935, and grew up on his parent’s farm near Palmyra, NE. He was a biblical scholar, an ordained Presbyterian minister, and had a doctorate in Ancient History and Archaeology. He taught at McGill University in Montreal for over twenty-five years. He and his wife Jeanette led historical ‘Origins’ tours in Europe for many years. They designed and built an environmental home with their four daughters on an island near Montreal. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones.

Organizations

Otoe County Family and Community Education

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The Otoe County Family and Community Education (FCE) met on August 3rd in Unadilla for the first time since March 2020. It was great catching up with everyone. The ladies had a short business meeting, followed by sharing a cake to honor the birthday of Barbara.

The next meeting will be determined by the COVID status in October.

Palmyra Senior Diners

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The NE SHIIP representative will be at the Palmyra Senior Center on August 25th. They will be present during the lunch time, 11am-12:30pm (roughly). If you wish to listen to the updates they will be presenting, or eat lunch with the diners at 11:30am, please contact the center at 402-780-5606 by 11am on August 24th. Thank you, hope to see you there.