The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca, Nebraska will be streaming on line “Mozart Music Workshops” for folks who play fiddle, violin, viola, cello, bass, mandolin, soprano recorder and alto recorder. The workshops will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 7 to 8 p.m., CT, and Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., CT.

Each participant residing in the US will receive a copy of our “Mozart Family Duets”, written for the instrument of their choice.

During these workshops we will play and discuss tunes from the “Mozart Family Duets” collection. Different tunes will be played at each session. A treble clef version of the sheet music for the tunes being played will be displayed on Zoom’s screen during the workshop.

The cost for the workshop and book is $25.

For more information, and to register: https://www.greenblattandseay.com/workshops_mozart.shtml

"Enjoy 38 pieces by three generations of the Mozart family: Leopold Mozart (1719 - 1787), his son, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791), and his son, Franz Xaver Wolfgang Mozart (1791 - 1844). The forms include the polonaise, minuet, bourree and rondo. The melodies are typically charming, as is characteristic of the lighter music of this era. Overall the collection offers some pleasing additions to the libraries of lower intermediate players..."...Review by Beverly R. Lomer, Ph.D. of Mozart Family Duets For Soprano Recorders and Mozart Family Duets For Alto Recorders in the American Recorder Magazine, Spring 2020