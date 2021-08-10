VFW Auxiliary Post #5547 at Syracuse

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

President Carol Wallman called the meeting to order with five (5) members present. A thank you for the Memorial for Melvin Snyder was read. Minutes from the previous meeting were read and accepted. The treasurer’s report was given and accepted.

Carol Wallman, Marilyn Moss and Kay Bremer attended the School of Instruction at Seward on Saturday, July 10.

Americanism Committee is set for the coloring contest for Grades K – 3 and 4 – 6 with a deadline of February 15, 2022.

A motion to allow the counting of volunteer hours for Meals on Wheels, Food Pantry, Thrift Store, Red Cross and Otoe County Respite required by the Outreach Auxiliary Community Committee was made, seconded and carried.

A discussion as to what to do for the Buddy Poppy Drive was discussed and decided to do this in September to coincide with 9-11 by placing the Missing Man Table with poppies and a canister at a location yet to be determined.

National Scholarships involve Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essays along with Young American Creative Art Contest and continuing Education Scholarship. Donna Crownover, chairman has Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Information posted on the school website.

A reception for our auxiliary sister Sharon Thorne who is serving as Department (State) President for the voting year 2021-2022 will be Saturday, August 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Syracuse Library. Everyone is welcome.

Four youth and four adults rode the auxiliary float in the Otoe County Fair Parade.

Sharon Thorne will be hosting her Homecoming celebration on September 10th in Nebraska City at a location not yet disclosed. The National VFW Auxiliary President will also be in the state that weekend.

District 6 meeting will be held August 22, 2021 in Beatrice at the Post Home at 2:00 p.m.

The quarterly audit report was presented by Bev Sporhase and accepted as read.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home in Syracuse.