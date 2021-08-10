Syracuse Senior Center Menu

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Below is the upcoming menu for the Syracuse Senior Center.

Monday, Aug. 16: BBQ meatballs, cheesy noodles, green beans, pineapple with cottage cheese.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Tater tot casserole, roll, fresh cantelope.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Pork loin, sweet potato casserole, peas, apple slices.

Thursday, Aug. 19: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedges, cole slaw, fresh strawberries.

Friday, Aug. 20: Chef salad with ham, boiled egg, and cheese; bread stick; brownie; fruit.