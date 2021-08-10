Syracuse community shows support for Fass

Wendy Werner

The community of Syracuse is rallying together to help one its own.

A Rural Route Poker Run and dinner on Sept. 12, held in conjunction with a silent auction and raffle, will be held to benefit the Eric Fass family.

Fass sustained a head injury on July 24, 2021 and has been hospitalized since.

Registration for the poker run is 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with run starting at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $20 per poker hand. Tractors, ATVs, UTVs, hayracks, cars and trucks are invited to participate.

The poker run will start at Frontier Coop Rail Site Building (3176 K Street, Syracuse).

Maps will be distributed at check-in. The poker run will also end at Coop Rail Site Building where the dinner by Orchard Hill BBQ will be served. Dinner starts at 4 p.m. and is free will donation with $10 suggested per plate. Door prizes will be available. Silent auction tables will begin closing at 6 p.m. The evening will conclude will Lucas Minor performing.

Carpooling is encouraged.

Fass and his wife Amanda have three children Jaden, Braxton and Abraham. Fass, a rural Syracuse livestock producer and farmer, is also the Captain of the Syracuse Fire Department since July 2020, having served since 2014 and five years before that with the Hickman Fire Department.

Family friend Christa Reisdorff and Pastor Andy DeGolyer have coordinated communication efforts and acted as spokespeople on behalf of the family.

Reisdorff talked about how she first met Amanda Fass. In 2016, at a benefit for Reisdorff’s husband, Joey, who needed a kidney transplant, Amanda, a complete stranger at the time, slipped a note in Christa’s hand saying she would donate a kidney to Joey. Reisdorff was moved by this act of generosity and felt called to help.

Posts on the Praying for the Fass Family Facebook page and Caring Bridge site are keeping friends and the community updated on Eric’s progress since the injury.

“Support has been overwhelming,” Reisdorff said. “It’s amazing how people near and far have stepped up to help. I’m especially proud of our Syracuse community.

Donations may be dropped off at Countryside Bank in Syracuse with checks made payable to “Fass Family Benefit”. T-shirts in Carolina Blue and red are another piece of the fundraising effort. Order forms are on the Praying for the Fass Family Facebook page or may be obtained from Jo Weiler.

At the time of this writing Fass was in the ICU at Bryan West where he has been since the incident. He remains in a natural coma state and is expected to be transferred to Madonna soon. Proceeds from the benefit, t-shirt sales and donations will help the family through Eric’s recovery and rehabilitation.