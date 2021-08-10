Starlettes attend National Dance Alliance Camp

Wendy Werner

The Syracuse Starlettes Dance Team attended National Dance Alliance (NDA) Camp the end of June and brought home many honors in the categories of spirit, showmanship, technique and leadership.

Awards included Power Performance Award, Addison Goebel; Heart of Gold Award, Klarysa Throckmorton; Stand-Out Style Award, Hannah Knox; and Herkie Team Work Award Liz Levenhagen, Leah Levenhagen and Lily Windhorst;

Liz Levenhagen, Leah Levenhagen, Windhorst and Knox were nominated to the National All-American Dance Team with Liz and Leah being chosen for the team.

Ashley Anderson is the faculty sponsor of the Starlettes.