Three county residents receive degrees from UNK

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Three Otoe County residents were among the 218 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney who received degrees during commencement exercises on Friday, July 30.

Nebraska City resident Joel Kreifels and Syracuse resident Timothy Stilmock received their bachelor's degrees during the ceremonies at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Kreifels, who graduated magna cum laude (grade point average of 3.80 to 3.89 throughout his college career), received his bachelor of science in criminal justice, and Stilmock received his bachelor of science in business administration.

Nebraska City resident Kilee Olson received a master of arts in education in reading preK through 12 during the ceremonies.