Syracuse youth activities open house set Aug. 10

Wendy Werner

A youth activities open house will be held Aug. 10, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s UCC at 511 7th Street, across the street to the south of Syracuse Elementary School.

A number of youth organizations have been invited to participate. The activities open house provides an opportunity for youth organizations to distribute information, provide details and schedules and host sign-ups.

Organizations that have participated in the past include Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts; 4-H; Syracuse Soccer and Baseball; dance and Awanas and beLoved, non-denominational groups for youth.

If you represent a youth organization and did not receive an email inviting you to participate, call Wendy Werner at 402.432.9759 or email at wendyswerner@yahoo.com.