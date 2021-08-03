Otoe County 4-H Outstanding Exhibitors honored

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Otoe County 4-H members were honored for all of their outstanding exhibits at the 2021 Otoe County Fair, said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant. Following are the awards, the donors, the recipients and a description of their winning 4-H entries.

Outstanding Junior Clothing Exhibitor – rosette and $20 sponsored by Ken and Jan Mueller of Syracuse – Amber Schropfer of Nebraska City.

Outstanding Intermediate Clothing Exhibitor – rosette and $20 sponsored by Don and Kathy Wittler, DVM of Elkhorn – Sydney Wood of Palmyra.

Outstanding Junior Home Environment Exhibitor – rosette and $20 sponsored by First Class Flowers of Nebraska City – Amber Schropfer of Nebraska City.

Outstanding Intermediate Home Environment Exhibitor – rosette and $20 – Kaden Knake of Syracuse and Daisa Smidt of Adams.

Outstanding Senior Home Environment Exhibitor – rosette and $20 sponsored by Andrews Monument Works of Nebraska City – Taylor Mead of Syracuse.

Outstanding Junior Foods Exhibitor – rosette and $20 sponsored by Vicki Parde, Pampered Chef Consultant of Syracuse – Amber Schropfer of Nebraska City.

Outstanding Intermediate Home Environment Exhibitor – rosette and $20 sponsored by American Family Insurance, Brent Harsin Agency of Syracuse – Rilynn Whitney of Syracuse.

Outstanding Senior Home Environment Exhibitor – rosette and $20 sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America, Lincoln office – Lexis Bruns-Morris of Nebraska City.

Outstanding Junior Ag Miscellaneous Exhibitor – rosette and $20 sponsored by Gene and Cheryl Hobbie of Dunbar – Hadley Bakan of Cook.

Outstanding Intermediate Ag Miscellaneous Exhibitor – rosette and $20 sponsored by Gene and Cheryl Hobbie of Dunbar – Ryan Damme of Syracuse.

Outstanding Senior Ag Miscellaneous Exhibitor – rosette and $20 sponsored by Gene and Cheryl Hobbie of Dunbar – Cody Damme of Syracuse.