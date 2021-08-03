Otoe County 4-H members honored at fashion show

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Otoe County 4-H members were honored for their outstanding performance in the Fashion Show at the 2021 Otoe County Fair, said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant. Following are the awards, the donors, the recipients and a description of their winning 4-H entries.

Champion $15 Challenge – $20 sponsored by Carl and Sarah Purcell – Czandrya Morgan – earth tone dress.

Reserve Champion $15 Challenge – rosette – Mavryc Morgan – striped jacket and charcoal pants.

Champion Shopping in Style – $20 sponsored by Don and Kathy Wittler, DVM of Elkhorn – Taylor Mead – skater dress.

Champion Junior Division Fashion Show – 11 and under – embroidery scissors sponsored by Brown’s Shoe Fit Company of Nebraska City – Amber Schropfer – pink dress.

Reserve Champion Junior Division Fashion Show – 11 and under – $20 sponsored by Carl and Sarah Purcell – Maci Smidt – pineapple fleece pants.

Champion Senior Division Fashion Show – 12 and over – embroidery scissors sponsored by Kenny and Jan Mueller of Syracuse – Emily Frey – sundress. Emily will represent Otoe County at the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show in August.

Reserve Champion Senior Division Fashion Show – 12 and over – rosette and $20 sponsored by Syracuse Snoflakers – Taylor Griepenstroh – floral cotton dress. Taylor was name the first alternate for the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show.

Reserve Champion Senior Division Fashion Show – 12 and over – rosette and $20 sponsored by Easter and Associates of Syracuse – Daisa Smidt – geometric flannel pajamas. Dasia was name the second alternate for the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show.