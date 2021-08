Otoe County 4-H members compete in Performing Arts

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

4-H members from all areas of Otoe County showcased their talents during the Otoe County 4-H Performing Arts Contest which took place during the Otoe County Fair, said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant.

Receiving top honors was Valerie Bennie, Nebraska City for her vocal solo. Valerie accompanied herself on the guitar to an original song she title “Sunshine.” She received the 2021 Superior Performance plaque which was sponsored by Emily Johnson, an independent music instructor of Syracuse. Valerie is the daughter of Rick and Brooklyn Bennie.

Reserve Champion was Hadley Bakan, Cook, for her violin solo. Hadley performed “Long, Long Ago.”

4-H members performing include:

Hadley Bakan, Cook, violin solo – purple ribbon.

Valerie Bennie, Nebraska City, vocal solo with guitar - purple ribbon.

Joslyn Pfeiffer, Syracuse, piano solo - purple ribbon.

Daisa Smidt, Maci Smidt and Kailey Wheatley, instrumental group – purple ribbon.

Daisa Smidt, rural Adams, trombone solo - purple ribbon.

Maci Smidt, rural Adams, trumpet solo - purple ribbon.

Clifford Wagner, Nebraska City, piano solo – purple ribbon.

Cosette Wagner, Nebraska City, ukulele solo - blue ribbon.