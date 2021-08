Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Taylor Mead of Syracuse was listed on the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Heider College of Business at Creighton University.

She is daughter of Tammie Heller, Syracuse and Ron Mead, Des Moines, Iowa. She is granddaughter of Cheryl and the late Philip Dean Hauptman, Nebraska City and Ken and Carol Arthur of Omaha. She is the great granddaughter of Nina Arthur of Nebraska City.