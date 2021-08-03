GermanFest Parade seeks entries for 2021 event

Wendy Werner

Calling all military, youth and civic organizations and everyone who wants to showcase their organization or themselves. On Aug. 28, 2021, Syracuse will host two GermanFest. Many types of entries are welcome.

The Kinder Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. For the Kinder Parade, all children are welcome to ride or walk. Decorate a bike, tricycle, wagon, battery powered car or yourself. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at 5th & Plum Streets in Syracuse. An entry form must be completed and kids must be accompanied by an adult. Kinder Parade ends at 5th & Midland Streets.

The Grand Parade is after the Kinder Parade and starts at 11 a.m. It will feature among other entries, the newly crowned GermanFest royalty and past royalty. Line-up starts at 10:15 a.m. at 5th & Plum Streets. The parade will go west on 5th Street and turn south at Midland Street, ending around 1st Street. Past participants have included floats, show cars, bands, Shriners, fire trucks and ambulances, tractors and more. Non-parade participants are invited to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and find a spot along 5th Street.

Pre-registration is not required for either parade but to expedite line-up, forms may be found at GermanFestNE.com. Information on the form is for the parade announcer. Volunteers will be available to answer questions and help with line-up.

5th Street from Poplar to Midland Streets and Midland to 1st Street will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Poplar, Locust, Chestnut and Plum Streets will be closed from 4th to 6th Streets and 4th Street from Poplar to Plum Streets will also be closed. Streets will reopen after the parade.