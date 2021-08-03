4-H members receive Food and Nutrition Awards
Otoe County 4-H members were honored for their outstanding work in the Food and Nutrition area at the 2021 Otoe County Fair, said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant. Following are the awards, the donors, the recipients and a description of their winning Food and Nutrition 4-H entries.
Champion Beginner Exhibit - Cookbook sponsored by Terry’s Family Foods of Syracuse
- Lydia Van Meter – Scotcheroos.
Reserve Champion Beginner Exhibit - Muffin pan sponsored by 2 Brothers Blue
Line BBQ of Syracuse – Emma Kirchhoff – Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies.
Champion Advanced Beginner Exhibit - Cookbook sponsored by Terry’s Family Foods of Syracuse – Taylor Mead – Blueberry Zucchini Bread
Reserve Champion Advanced Beginner Exhibit – Muffin pan sponsored by Don and Kathy Wittler, DVM of Elkhorn – Jacob Hippen – Blueberry Streusel Coffee Cake.
Champion Intermediate Exhibit - Cookbook sponsored by Terry’s Family Foods of Syracuse – John Hippen – Oatmeal Rolls
Reserve Champion Intermediate Exhibit - Muffin pan sponsored by David and Robyn Stubbendick of Avoca – Sydney Wood – Oatmeal Dinner Rolls.
Champion Advanced Exhibit - Cookbook sponsored by Terry’s Family Foods of Syracuse
- Kirsten Knake – Kanelbullar Swedish Cinnamon Rolls.
Reserve Champion Advanced Exhibit - Muffin pan sponsored by Easter & Associates, Inc.
of Syracuse – Jacob Hippen – Peanut Butter Fudge.
Champion Creative Foods Artistry Exhibit - $20.00 sponsored by Commercial State Bank of Nebraska City – Lexis Bruns-Morris – A Bear Pool Party at the Beach.
Reserve Champion Creative Foods Artistry Exhibit - $20.00 sponsored by Commercial State Bank of Nebraska City – Amber Schropfer – M & M Rainbow Cake.
Champion Decorated Cupcake Exhibit - $20.00 sponsored by Commercial State Bank of Nebraska City – Maggie Roberts – Sheep Cupcakes.
Reserve Champion Decorated Cupcake Exhibit - $20.00 sponsored by Commercial State Bank of Nebraska City – Jolie Kreifels – Black Bird Cupcakes.
Champion Food Preservation Exhibit - $20.00 sponsored by Wyoming Feeders 4-H Club - Bryn Boitnott – 3-Jar Jelly (Peach, Raspberry, Strawberry).
Reserve Champion Food Preservation Exhibit - Food Preservation items sponsored by
Vicki Parde, Pampered Chef Consultant of Syracuse - Madeline Wood – Dried Vegetables (Carrots, Mushrooms, Zucchini).