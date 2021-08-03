4-H members receive Food and Nutrition Awards

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Otoe County 4-H members were honored for their outstanding work in the Food and Nutrition area at the 2021 Otoe County Fair, said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant. Following are the awards, the donors, the recipients and a description of their winning Food and Nutrition 4-H entries.

Champion Beginner Exhibit - Cookbook sponsored by Terry’s Family Foods of Syracuse

- Lydia Van Meter – Scotcheroos.

Reserve Champion Beginner Exhibit - Muffin pan sponsored by 2 Brothers Blue

Line BBQ of Syracuse – Emma Kirchhoff – Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Champion Advanced Beginner Exhibit - Cookbook sponsored by Terry’s Family Foods of Syracuse – Taylor Mead – Blueberry Zucchini Bread

Reserve Champion Advanced Beginner Exhibit – Muffin pan sponsored by Don and Kathy Wittler, DVM of Elkhorn – Jacob Hippen – Blueberry Streusel Coffee Cake.

Champion Intermediate Exhibit - Cookbook sponsored by Terry’s Family Foods of Syracuse – John Hippen – Oatmeal Rolls

Reserve Champion Intermediate Exhibit - Muffin pan sponsored by David and Robyn Stubbendick of Avoca – Sydney Wood – Oatmeal Dinner Rolls.

Champion Advanced Exhibit - Cookbook sponsored by Terry’s Family Foods of Syracuse

- Kirsten Knake – Kanelbullar Swedish Cinnamon Rolls.

Reserve Champion Advanced Exhibit - Muffin pan sponsored by Easter & Associates, Inc.

of Syracuse – Jacob Hippen – Peanut Butter Fudge.

Champion Creative Foods Artistry Exhibit - $20.00 sponsored by Commercial State Bank of Nebraska City – Lexis Bruns-Morris – A Bear Pool Party at the Beach.

Reserve Champion Creative Foods Artistry Exhibit - $20.00 sponsored by Commercial State Bank of Nebraska City – Amber Schropfer – M & M Rainbow Cake.

Champion Decorated Cupcake Exhibit - $20.00 sponsored by Commercial State Bank of Nebraska City – Maggie Roberts – Sheep Cupcakes.

Reserve Champion Decorated Cupcake Exhibit - $20.00 sponsored by Commercial State Bank of Nebraska City – Jolie Kreifels – Black Bird Cupcakes.

Champion Food Preservation Exhibit - $20.00 sponsored by Wyoming Feeders 4-H Club - Bryn Boitnott – 3-Jar Jelly (Peach, Raspberry, Strawberry).

Reserve Champion Food Preservation Exhibit - Food Preservation items sponsored by

Vicki Parde, Pampered Chef Consultant of Syracuse - Madeline Wood – Dried Vegetables (Carrots, Mushrooms, Zucchini).