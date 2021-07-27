Wellsandt, Carey win at Round Robin Showmanship

Wendy Werner

Years of hard work culminated in Sydney Wellsandt of Syracuse, receiving Grand Champion honors in the 4-H Round Robin competition Sunday morning of the Otoe County Fair.

Autumn Carey was the Reserve Grand Champion.

Wellsandt advanced to the Round Robin Competition showing her crossbred market calf, Fred.

Carey, earned senior showmanship honors with her American Paint horse, Stetson.

The senior showmanship grand champions in each of five categories: beef, swine, goat, sheep and horse advance to the round robin competition.

In the round robin competition, each participant shows their own animal and each of the other species.

Contestants are judged based on their ability to lead and set-up the animal as well as their knowledge of each species.

Wellsandt is the daughter of Rod and Jeanette Wellsandt and will be attending Kansas State University pursuing a degree in Animal Science.

Carey is the daughter of Bill and Jill Carey and will be attending Black Hawk College pursuing a degree in agriculture.

Both girls are 2021 graduates of Syracuse Dunbar Avoca High School and 4-H members since they were eight years old.