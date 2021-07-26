Syracuse VFW Post 5547 meeting minutes

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The VFW Post 5547 meeting was opened at 7:30 p.m. following an 6:30 p.m. meal with Commander Knake leading in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The roll call of officers was followed by the reading of minutes of the June 15 meeting, and approval of the paying of bills.

Communications; Ron Apel, Bob Wilhelm, Gerry Davis and Bill Farmer were recognized for serving as Honor Guard at the SnowFlakers Convention in Omaha. The VFW and Legion were presented a contribution of $50 each from Stan & Kate Stutheit, thank you.

Jim Pierce made members aware the government is looking into missing weapons that are being used in crimes. Post 5547 is missing a 45 cal. pistol that needs to be returned to clear the outstanding record. Having this pistol in your possession and not returning it could be considered a felony. If anyone knows anything about this pistol, please contact the Post Commander, Kurt Knake, with no questions asked.

New Business; the Honor Guard will be represented in the Otoe County Fair Parade on July 24. The Johnson County Fair has requested us to participate in their parade on Aug. 22, we will take the float for Veterans to ride in. The Post received a transferred Life Member from South Dakota, retired Navy Veteran, Hayden Baker, and a new Life Member, John Clark. Welcome.

There being no further business the meeting was adjourned with the Chaplain closing the Bible and a salute to the Flag. Our next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. with meal preceding on August 17, 2021.