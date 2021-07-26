Syracuse Senior Center Menu
Syracuse Journal-Democrat
The August senior lunch menu is as follows:
Monday, Aug. 2: Seasoned baked chicken, carrots, spinach casserole, fresh fruit cup.
Tuesday, Aug. 3: Roast beef with gravy over mashed potatoes, green beans, apple slices.
Wednesday, Aug. 4: Meat load, scalloped potatoes, corn, mandarin oranges.
Thursday, Aug. 5: Sliced ham, sweet potatoes, cucumber and tomato salad, grapes.
Friday, Aug. 6: Polish dog on bun with kraut, french fries, lettuce salad, pears.