Palmyra News, 7-30

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Did you attend the 2021 Otoe County Fair? There were some areas that had more items entered into a category, and some areas that didn’t have many entered. Looking forward to next year.

Are you ready for school? A week and a half of summer left. The various sports and band camps will be up and going. Be watchful for youth moving about town. Good Luck with the activities this year!

Organizations

Palmyra Senior Diners

If you are interested in eating with us at the Palmyra Senior Center - starting in August we will be open Monday-Friday from 10am-2pm - please give us a call by 11am the day before at 402-780-5606 (there is an answer machine). Coffee is on at 10am. At this time, we eat at 11:30am. Everyone is welcome to come and visit, even if you don't want to eat. We could use a couple more people to play cards - usually 10 point pitch. Thanks, Jackie and Lisa Davis-Kovarik

Otoe County Family and Community Education

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The Otoe County Family and Community Education will meet at the Unadilla Duncan Building at 7 p.m .on August 3rd. We will have cookies and tea but not a meal.