County Fair Horse Show costume contest winners

The 2021 Otoe County Fair Horse Show attracted eight contestants in the costume division. Champion in the Senior Division was AnnaMarie Stukenholtz, and Jenna Knake was Reserve Champion. In the Intermediate Division, Loreli Walters was Champion, and Madison Jording was Reserve Champion. Also competing in the Intermediate Division was Daisa Smidt. In the Junior Division, Anistyn Cary was named Champion and Bryn Boitnott was named Reserve Champion. Maci Smidt also competed in the Junior DIvision.