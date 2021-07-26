Commissioners vote to accept Crime Commission community-based aid grant

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners voted to accept a community-based aid grant from the Nebraska Crime Commission during the board’s July 20 meeting.

This year’s grant of approximately $51,000, which will be used for juvenile diversion programs, is slightly less than last year’s of $51,929. This is because the grant is based on the county’s juvenile population, which changes from year to year, said Vanessa Sherman, Otoe County juvenile diversion director and central navigator.

In order to accept the grant, the board also had to review and approve its juvenile diversion contracts, said Sherman. The board renewed its contract with CEDARS Youth Services for attendance advocate/truancy tracker services, along with its contract with Partners for Otoe County for youth coaching services.

The board also signed a new contract with The Resolution Center in Beatrice to facility truancy youth conferencing between schools, families, and the county’s juvenile diversion program.

Sherman said the conferencing program was piloted during the last quarter of the 2020-2021 school year, and she is looking forward to using the service during the upcoming school year.

During the meeting, the board also:

Approved Doug Delhay as a member of the County Planning Commission;

Approved a subdivision plat of Masters Second Subdivision at N and 24 roads; and

Tabled an application for a conditional use permit for a dog boarding facility at 524 Arbor Rd.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Otoe County Board of Commissioners is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.