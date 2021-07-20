Unadilla News, 7-23

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

7-24, Library Open 9 – 11 a.m.

7-29, Library Open 5 – 7 p.m.

With the pandemic and everything else going on, we failed to recognize that our wonderful little town turned 150 years old in June. Congratulations to us!!! No place else we’d rather be.

Continued get well wishes to Steve Kroese. We sent him a photo of his beautiful flowers on the corner and he then called and brought us up to date. He is making slow but sure progress, which is great news. And we are so glad that Marvin Lucas is back home and hoping to see you soon. Continued wishes to everyone else who’s been “under the weather.”

The scrapbooks donated by the West family have been such a source of old information. Did you know that in 1961, we went to dial telephones? Unadilla was the 3rd community to go “dial”, after Douglas and Burr. Syracuse was next in line. The new $37,000. Installation had a capacity of 120 lines; the old switchboard had 90 lines. At the time Unadilla had 232 telephones. Ellen B. Segler was the chief operator at Unadilla, and was assisted by her sister, Belva Butler. Who remembers where the telephone office was?

Remember, if you would like to sign up for Meals on Wheels or help deliver them, please call Betty Vodicka to get on the list.

Happy Birthday to Jill Vogt Cox on 7-23, Dan Crownover, Linda Kastens, and Former Groundhog Queen Rachel Zahn on 7-24, Deb McGowan and Nancy Gerking on 7-26, and Tristan Lindsey on 7-28. Happy Anniversary to Gary & Kathryn Ganger on 7-23 and Travis & Tonya Johnson on 7-29.

Friday, 7-22-1921, The Otoe Union: Does anyone know where J.H. Meyer had his business in Unadilla? He was a distributor for “Prest-O-Lite” storage batteries among other things. Henry Horstman added a 24 foot addition to the back of his store. Frank Yeigh and crew did the work.