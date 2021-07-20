Syracuse area Boy Scouts attain Eagle

Wendy Werner

It is only fitting that two boys who started Boy Scouts at the same time and participated from first grade on, celebrated the accomplishment of earning the rank of Eagle at the same time.

Postponed due to COVID, an Eagle Award Ceremony was held for recent S-D-A High School grads Ethan Wittler and Burton Brandt.

Joined by family, friends and fellow Troop 337 members, Wittler and Brandt participated in a traditional Eagle Award Ceremony acknowledging their accomplishment.

The ceremony incorporated the boys' talking about their respective projects.

Wittler's project put a Little Library in Talmage.

Due to structural damage to the building, there was no longer a library in Talmage and Wittler wanted individuals to still have access to books.

Brandt created a memorial arboretum in the Unadilla Park. Families who have lost loved ones can purchase a tree and a wood plaque marker will note the kind of tree and the loves ones name.