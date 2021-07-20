Palmyra News, 7-23

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Our community has lost more than one person this past week. Prayers of comfort for their families. I will miss talking to Verne and the stories from the past he would tell. He was part of the crew that went to the middle and western parts of the state during the 1948-49 blizzard. His stories were priceless about Palmyra and the people. For this I am grateful for the opportunity that the Palmyra Senior Diners presents to learn these tales.

Don’t forget this is the week of the Otoe County Fair. See you there!!

Organizations

Palmyra Senior Diners

The Palmyra Senior Diners would like to Thank the Palmyra Silver Creek 4H Club for the decorations and snacks they sent to welcome the seniors back into the activities center.

Palmyra Community Vacation Bible School

The Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church was the host church of the three sponsor churches (Palmyra United Methodist and Palmyra Presbyterian Churches). The youth learned about God knows you, God hears you, God comforts you, God forgives you, and God chooses you. It was a week of food, Bible lessons, songs, crafts and games. Friday evening the youth performed songs for the families. This year the VBS donations will be given to the Lions Club to assist in eye care.

Palmyra Eastern Star Chapter 257

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The Palmyra Eastern Star Chapter #257 on Tuesday, July 13th, for their meeting and acknowledgment of the Palmyra High School band member, Saryah Freeman, who attended the Nebraska Masonic Shrine Marching Band camp in early June, and their Syracuse High School Scholarship was presented to Logan Jording.

Saryah Freeman will be a Junior at Palmyra High School, she is active in many of the schools activities and summer camps for the various activities but found time to attend the Nebraska Masonic Shrine Marching Band camp with her Bass Clarinet. The camp has been held in Kearney for the past few years at the UNK campus, the youth get to live in the dorms while participating in the camp. The week involves many hours of practicing the music to be played at the Shrine Bowl, plus the marching routine. The youth also marched in a parade in Kearney, then played Patriotic music in the city park.

The band instructor noticed that Saryah had perfect foot placement during her marching practices and was asked to demonstrate in front of the whole band. Congratulations Saryah! The band played pep band music during the first half of the Shrine Bowl, they performed music and marching during the half time show.

What was the best and worst of camp? The worst was the eight hours of practice on the hot football field. The best was being there and the fun activities they did including three hours of Polka dancing, dilly bars, and buying a souvenir hat and getting many signatures for a memory. Congratulations and Good Luck!

Logan Jording graduated from Syracuse High School 2021. He plans to attend Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa in the fall for Elementary Education. He will be the 4th generation teacher in his family and is proud of that. He does plan to transfer to UNL after his two years at IWCC. He hopes to be able to walk on to the Golf Team at IWCC. He is looking forward to new opportunity doors opening for him. He helped teach at the Summer School ‘Summer Blast’ program for two Kindergarten classes.

He has been in 4H for many years, he has shown goats, his horse, and his dog at the Otoe County Fair. He currently works at the Syracuse Pool and at the Eagle Raceway. What will he miss most when he goes to IWCC? His six siblings! The noise of those six siblings. He will start IWCC on August 12. Congratulations and Good Luck!