Harmonica workshop set at Old Avoca Schoolhouse

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca, Nebraska will be streaming a “Harmonica Helper Beginner Workshop” with David Seay on Tuesday, September 28, at 7 p.m. (CT), and Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. (CT). No experience necessary for this workshop.

This workshop is designed to help folks get started playing harmonica.

Pre-registration required. The fee for each workshop is $10.00.

For more information, and to register go to https://www.greenblattandseay.com/workshops_harmonica_helper.shtml.