Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Below are weather observations for the past week by Donald L. Sweat of Syracuse.

Tuesday, July 6: High, 90; Low, 65

Wednesday, July 7: High 77; Low, 65. Precip., 0.20

Thursday, July 8: High, 82; Low, 56

Friday, July 9: High, 91; Low, 56. Precip., 0.05

Saturday, July 10: High, 82; Low, 63. Precip., 1.82

Sunday, July 11: High, 81; Low, 63. Precip., 0.05

Monday, July 12: High, 82; Low, 55

Tuesday, July 13: Low, 55