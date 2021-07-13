Governor’s Ag Excellence Award winners announced

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Two Otoe County 4-H Clubs were recently honored for receiving The Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Award. The Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Awards are sponsored by the Nebraska 4-H Foundation and Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA).

Each year, 25 4-H clubs from across the state are awarded $500 to be used as described in the award application form completed by the club. Clubs may use the award dollars for different kinds of programs.

A few examples are: community service projects, trips or tours for club members and community improvement projects. The intent is to increase 4-H’ers awareness of agricultural careers. Clubs are to consider “agricultural” in the broadest terms for this program.

The two Otoe County 4-H Clubs receiving this honor in 2021 are the Better Ba-C’s 4-H Club and the Unified Showing – Otoe County 4-H Club.

To learn more about this award, visit https://www.ne4hfoundation.org/governers-ag-excellence-award/. Applications are due to the Nebraska 4-H Foundation by March 1 each year.

For more information about 4-H contact the Nebraska Extension Office in Otoe County at Otoe-County@unl.edu or at 402-269-2301.