Unadilla News, 7-16

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

7-17, Library Open 9-11 a.m.

7-22, Library Open 5-7 p.m.

Thank you to the family of Glen Wyatt for their generous donation to the Unadilla Cemetery.

These folks donated to our Park Fund: Rob & Shari Lock, Candace Cordon, Janelle Werner, Unadilla Library, and the Lewis & Liesemeyer families. The Unadilla Library has also donated 40 new chairs for the Community Center. Thank you all so much!

The Village Board meeting minutes from June are now available on our website.

We had some pretty wild weather this past week! Rainfall totals at the Western Wilhelm Outpost for Thursday was 1.75” and 1.10” on Friday. We’ve seen areas of crops bent and leaning but only a few spots where it was completely down.

Continued get well wishes to everyone who’s been sick. I apologize for not using names, but usually by the time I find out, the person has recuperated.

Happy Birthday to Sheena Snyder on 7-16, Dan Vodicka, Oliver Wilhelm, and Marilyn McCormick Schreiner on 7-17, Jim Pope on 7-18, James Conradi on 7-19, and Dean Luff and Lori Carman on 7-20. Happy Anniversary to Darren & Michele Donovan on 7-19 and Dwayne & Barbara Witt on 7-20.

Friday, 7-15-1921, The Otoe Union: The Russell Creek Threshing Machine Company acquired an engine from North Dakota. “There is blood in the eye of Sam Pickerill, on account of someone stealing about 70 of his chickens the other night.” George West’s wheat yielded 36 ½ bushels to the acre. There was a two-column article on the “Adjusting of Auto Head Lamps”, urging everyone to comply with the new law.

Do you have a suggestion for the Unadilla news? Call Barb Wilhelm at 402-828-5705.