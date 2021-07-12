Syracuse VFW Auxiliary meeting minutes

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The VFW Auxiliary met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home in Syracuse.

There were no new members.

Minutes and Treasurers report from the previous meeting were presented and accepted. Communications were read from the Leona Ruhge family; e-mails of notice of health issues of Historian Judy Workman at Kearney; and Past Department President Karen Linden at Grand Island who passed away on July 4th. Mike and Joyce Medina will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at the Post Home in Fairbury on August 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Past Department President Bernice Wiese will be celebrating her 101st birthday on July 7

Committee Chair materials will be distributed at the next meeting.

We are supporting our auxiliary sister, Sharon Thorne on her endeavor to serve as Department President for the next year. Her theme is awareness: Support AND Sustain Out Veterans. Her colors are red, white and blue; flower is White Rose with Red Poppies; her song is Welcome Home and Special Project is Buddy Check Across Nebraska. The newsletter is titled Awareness.

Sharon explained her Buddy Check Across Nebraska as a meal for veterans with a gathering for conversation to attend to any needs that a veteran might have with professionals invited in to guide those recoveries. This project is worked by counties across Nebraska through the local Service Officer. There are grants available to assist with the financial needs of this project. Our local auxiliary will honor Sharon with a reception at a date yet to be determined. Her Homecoming will be celebrated at the Fall Conference in Norfolk on September 10 which will also include a visit from our National President.

School of Instruction will be held Saturday, July 10 at the Civic Center in Seward from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided with a freewill offering.

The newsletter detailed the procedure for any auxiliary considering surrendering their Charter; namely, If your auxiliary is struggling and giving consideration to surrendering your Charter you MUST first call your District President, Department President,

Department Treasurer or Department Secretary.

There are specific steps that MUST take place before the surrender of your Charter can happen according to our National Bylaws. National will not consider our request for surrender if the Bylaws are not followed to the letter.

Otoe County Fair is July 22, 23, 24 and 25. The parade will be on Saturday at 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to ride the auxiliary float is to meet at the Post Home at 3:15 p.m.

Marilyn Moss, Cathy Wellensiek and Carol Wallman attended the funeral of Leona Ruhge.

The meeting was closed according to ritual. Next meeting will be Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home in Syracuse.