Syracuse American Legion Auxiliary meeting minutes

Massie-Richards American Legion Auxiliary Unit 100 met at Post Home on July 6, 2021. After opening exercises, the minutes of the last meeting were approved. The treasurer’s report will be filed for audit. The yearly audit has been completed and was approved.

Committee Reports:

Education/Americanism: No Report

Community Service: No activity.

Legislative: Jenice read from “Mission Moments” about ways to help our veterans. The ALA was thanked for all they do.

Meals on Wheels: Jenice reported that Gary Hillman helped with Meals on Wheels last week.

Girls State: Chairman, Bev Wilhelm, reported that she had visited with our delegate, Kennedy Stanley about her week. Kennedy said the speakers were very good, but missed the interaction with fellow delegates. Many hours were spent on the computer as this year’s Girls State was all done virtually. She did run for school board and won the election. Congrats!!

Membership: Membership chairman, Lois Johnson reported that members who recruit the most members in December, February and April can apply for a monetary award.

National Security: No report.

Poppies: Chairman Lois Johnson reported a revised total for poppy distribution.

Sunshine: Judy Schwab reported that several get well cards sent last month.

Public Relations: No report.

History Book: No report. Someone is needed to fill this position.

Communication—There was no communication for Department this past month.

Unfinished Business: The American Legion will be doing the color guard only for the Otoe County Parade. Any plans the ALA had for the parade have been canceled.

New Business:

Installation of Officers: Carol Fisher did the reinstatement of officers: Jenice Bates, President; Lois Johnson, Vice President, Membership and Treasurer; Bev Wilhelm; Secretary; Judy Schwab, Chaplain.

Keys to Post Home: If any member has keys to the Post Home, please bring them to the September meeting or dispose of them yourself. Post Home now has a keyless entry pad.

Hostess List: Members were encouraged to sign up to host meetings in 2021-22.

Convention Highlights: Lois Johnson gave a brief report on State Convention.

Year Books: New year books will be available at the September meeting.

New Member Initiation: Three new members and one transfer were initiated.

Announcements: This month’s hostess was Jenice Bates. Our next meeting will be September 7th at 1:30 at Post Home. Lois Johnson will be hostess.

Keep on saving coupons.

June 14—Flag Day

The meeting was adjourned and meeting closed with a prayer. The colors were retired.