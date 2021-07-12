State 4-H Public Speaking results announced

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Congratulations to all 160 Nebraska 4-H members who participated in the State 4-H Public Speaking Contests.

The event was held on July 30 at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Youth participating in the contests presented their speeches or public service announcements that were selected at county-level contests.

All state-level participants were awarded ribbons, and top winners for each contest and age division were also recognized.

Three Otoe County 4-H members participated in the State 4-H Public Speaking Contests.

In the Intermediate Division, Daisa Smidt of Adams received a purple with her speech “Equine Coronavirus, What’s It All About?” and Maci Smidt of Adams received a purple with her speech “Colors of the Rainbow.”

In the Senior Division, Valerie Bennie of Nebraska City, place 8th and received a purple wither her speech “Resiliency in 4-H.”

For more information and the full results, please visit https://go.unl.edu/5vis.