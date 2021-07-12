Nebraska Grazing Conference set Aug. 9 to 11

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The 2021 Nebraska Grazing Conference is back as an in-person event after going virtual in 2020 due to the challenges of COVID-19. This year’s conference will be held Aug. 9-11 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney with a program that bridges grazing lands production and conservation.

An Aug. 9 pre-conference tour at Larsen Land and Livestock near Lexington kicks off conference activities. Discussion topics include conservation practices, grazing management, prescribed burning, and plant identification. There is no fee to attend the tour; however, attendees are asked to indicate their participation when completing their conference registration. Arrival at the tour site between 12:30 and 1 p.m. will allow time to get to the field site.

Aug. 10 and 11 features speakers from around the country presenting on topics related to conservation, the value of pollinators in grassland habitat, managing wet meadows, grazing systems, and risk management.

Scheduled speakers include Ed and Leta Olson who are 2020 Leopold Conservation Award recipients; Jeff Drahota, biologist, and Brad Krohn, project leader, with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Rainwater Wetland Management District; and Chris Redman and Tim Goodnight, managers at Turner Ranches.

Sponsor and exhibitor booths will showcase new programs, equipment, and products to conference participants. Additionalinformation about becoming a sponsor or exhibitor is outlined on the NGC webpage. Questions related to booth space may be directed to Brent Plugge at (308) 236-1235 or brent.plugge@unl.edu.

Two new features are included in this year’s conference. First, an evening webinar on Aug. 10 allows people unable to attend the conference in person to participate in a virtual panel discussion related to grassland carbon credits and markets. Featured speakers include Roric Paulman, a producer from Sutherland; Greg Ibach, IANR Under Secretary in Residence; and Dave Aiken, professor of agricultural economics at UNL.

The second feature is a session for high school and college students to learn about UNL’s Grasslands Systems degree in either grazing livestock systems or grassland ecology and management.

To learn more about the conference, or to register, go to https://grassland.unl.edu/nebraska-grazing-conference-registration. Questionsabout the conference may be directed to Daren Redfearn, chair, Nebraska Grazing Conference at dredfearn2@unl.edu.