Department of Animal Science to host Western Dressage Clinic

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The University of Nebraska—Lincoln Department of Animal Science Extension will host its “Western Dressage Clinic: What’s it all About” in August.

The clinic will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the R.B. Warren Arena, Animal Science Complex, 3940 Fair St.

Western Dressage Clinic is for those looking for a challenge or just something new for their horse and themself.

Featured will be United States Dressage Federation Bronze, Silver and Gold medalist Frances Carbonnel of Castle Rock, Colo. She will give demonstrations and lectures for all levels.

Carbonnel is a two-time International Andalusian and Lusitano Horse Association Horsewoman of the Year. She holds several Open World Championship awards at the Western Dressage Association of America World Show at levels two, three and four, and musical freestyle. Also, Carbonnel is a founding member of the WDAA and has trained several national championship Andalusians.

Kathy Anderson, UNL equine specialist, said the fairly new and growing discipline of Western dressage will be a fun-filled and terrific experience for anyone.

“This will be a great opportunity to become familiar with all the levels of the event from one of the very best! Frances is a terrific instructor and she loves to share her expertise and help entice people to give Western dressage a try,” Anderson, said.

Aug. 13 will have lectures that talk about what is Western dressage, its rules, equipment, tack and more. Aug. 14 will have demonstrations for riders of various levels and training of their horse and themselves.

Auditors can pre-register by Aug. 6 for $40 per adult and $25 per youth. After Aug. 6, cost per adult is $50 and $35 per youth.

You can register online or by mail. To register online, please visit https://go.unl.edu/westerndressageclinic. To register by mail, please download the Western Dressage Clinic flyer at https://animalscience.unl.edu/western-dressage-clinic and fill out the bottom portion.

Mail your registration form and check to: Kathy Anderson, University of Nebraska—Lincoln, C204 Animal Science Complex, 3940 Fair St., Lincoln, NE 68583-0908. You must pay in full to reserve a spot.

Clinic riders are coordinated by Sheila Purdum, UNL poultry specialist. Please contact Purdum at spurdum2@unl.edu. Riding spots are limited!

For more information, please contact: Anderson at kanderson1@unl.edu, Purdum at spurdum2@unl.edu, or visit https://animalscience.unl.edu/western-dressage-clinic.

We look forward to seeing you at Western Dressage Clinic in August!

The event is sponsored by The Dressage Foundation: Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund, Omaha Equestrian Foundation and UNL Department of Animal Science Extension.

The Extension is a Division of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln cooperating with the Counties and the United States Department of Agriculture.

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Extension educational programs abide with the nondiscrimination policies of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and the United States Department of Agriculture.